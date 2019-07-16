Highways: Omo-Agege backs Osinbajo on soldiers deployment

ADVERTISEMENT

The Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege has said that the National Assembly will support the deployment of soldiers on the highways to address insecurity in the country.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had at the weekend said the Federal Government is engaging the army to ensure more military presence on roads across the country.

Omo-Agege, who spoke after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja said Nigerians need to be assured of their safety.

“On a good day, it is not something we would encourage because as much as possible you will want to keep the military in the barracks but because of the exigencies of the moment we have no choice but to encourage that.

“Nigerians need to be assured of their safety at all times, that is the essence of governance as guaranteed by the constitution.

“Therefore as canvassed and indeed ordered by the Vice President, that we have the army provide security at the check points, if that will go a long way to prevent this kidnapping and banditry, why not?” he said.

He said the National Assembly had taken a position on the insecurity in the country, urging security agencies to do more especially in Zamfara state.

“We are encouraging them to do that because Mr. President has provided everything that ought to be given to them, everything in terms of funding received, in terms of acquisition of weaponry to that has been provided for them. It is now left for them to justify the positions they hold in Zamfara and other states of course,” he said.

