High voltage burns reactor in Benin, collapses national grid — TCN

By Simon Echewofun Sunday   Published Date
The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said high voltage due to the massive drop of load by Distribution Companies (DisCos) burnt a reactor in Benin city and caused the national electricity grid to partially collapse on Sunday morning.

The General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah said in a statement that the high voltage sparked a fire incident on the 75MX reactor in the Benin Substation in Edo State after it shattered a nearby lightning arrester that exploded the reactor bushing.

Abuja and Kaduna DisCos had separately alerted on total outage on their networks due to the Sunday morning collapse.

However, TCN said it began restoring the grid and by 1.30pm, bulk power supply to most parts of the nation had been restored.

TCN lauded the Government of Edo State, Benin DisCo and the Fire Service for containing the fire. It said the reactor is being replaced to stabilise the voltage.

While it will review its equipment protection system nationwide, the firm said installation of three reactors on the Ikot-Ekpene-Ugwuaji-Jos line has reached an advanced stage.

 

