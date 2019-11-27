Heritage Bank empowers 2000 female entrepreneurs

ADVERTISEMENT

Heritage Bank Plc is partnering with a Non-Governmental Organization, Prime Women Builders Foundation of Nigeria (PWOBFON) in providing skills training to over 2000 female entrepreneurs.

At the graduation ceremony/ certificate award ceremony held at Ikeja Local Government headquarters, the MD/CEO of Heritage Bank, Ifie Sekibo, said the bank is keen on cultivating real partnerships with Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Sekibo, who was represented by the Head, Brand Management & Sustainability Ozena Uturu explained that the lender is interested in initiatives that encourage people to start their own businesses and gradually grow them into conglomerates.

He said: “apart from skills training, the women have been told the importance of record keeping in business, savings culture and the benefits of having bank accounts as a gateway to accessing other financial services.”

The President/Convener Prime women Builders Foundation of Nigeria, Kemi Olofinkua applauded the bank for its support, and urged other corporate organizations to take a cue from the lender in supporting grassroots women empowerment.

She explained that through the support from the Heritage Bank and the Ikeja Local government, the women, based on their choices, have been equipped with 15 vocational skills covering event decoration, small chops making, baking, pastries, bead making, computer training , soap making, makeup, tailoring, digital marketing, Photography, hairdressing among others.

