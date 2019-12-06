Here is what & who Nigerians watched on Youtube in 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

YouTube on Friday released its Rewind 2019 video where Commander by Mark Angel Comedy; Aiyetoro Episode 1 by Scene One TV and UEFA Champions League I Liverpool vs Barcelona | Highlights by Supersport emerged top three trending videos in Nigeria.

According to Rewind site, the top trending videos in Nigeria for 2019 reflect the nation’s love for sport and entertainment.

Beyond the affinity for entertainment and sports, the 2019 list also revealed that Nigerians are turning to YouTube to keep up with trending news stories as the BBC Africa Documentary – Sex for Grades undercover and Ynaija’s interview with celebrity photographer, Busola Dakolo made it as top trending videos.

YouTube also released the list of top trending music videos for the year. Topping the list is the official video of Zlatan and Burna Boy -‘Killin Dem’; The official ‘Blow My Mind’ music video by Davido featuring Chris Brown, and Rudeboys’ ‘Reason With Me’ official video.

The top trending videos on YouTube for 2019 are based on views, shares, comments, likes and more while IYouTube Rewind brings together the biggest viral videos featuring today’s biggest YouTube stars, mainstream and current affairs personalities.

