The English Premier League is back again this mid-week and top of the fixtures for today is the potential cracker between Chelsea and Arsenal.

Here are other matches lined up for tonight:

Aston Villa 20:30 Watford

Bournemouth 20:30 Brighton

Crystal Palace 20:30 Southampton

Everton 20:30 Newcastle

Sheff Utd 20:30 Man City

Chelsea 21:15 Arsenal

