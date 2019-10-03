Here are the results of Wednesday’s Champions League matches

ADVERTISEMENT

The Match Day 2 fixtures of the 2019/2020 UEFA Champions League were completed on Wednesday night with huge results.

The defending champions, Liverpool came top after a seven-goal thriller against Red Bull Salzburg.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, Chelsea, who were beaten in their first match, overcame their hosts; Lille to move to third on the Group H table.

Here are all the results:

Genk 0 – 0 Napoli

Slavia Prague 0 – 2 Borussia Dortmund

Barcelona 2 – 1 Inter Milan

Lille 1 – 2 Chelsea

Liverpool 4 – 3 Red Bull Salzburg

RB Leipzig 0 – 2 Lyon

Valencia 0 – 3 Ajax

Zenit St. Petersburg 3 – 1 Benfica

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App