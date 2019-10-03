Here are the results of Wednesday’s Champions League matches

The Match Day 2 fixtures of the 2019/2020 UEFA Champions League were completed on Wednesday night with huge results.
The defending champions, Liverpool came top after a seven-goal thriller against Red Bull Salzburg.
Also, Chelsea, who were beaten in their first match, overcame their hosts; Lille to move to third on the Group H table.
Here are all the results:
Genk 0 – 0 Napoli
Slavia Prague 0 – 2 Borussia Dortmund
Barcelona 2 – 1 Inter Milan
Lille 1 – 2 Chelsea
Liverpool 4 – 3 Red Bull Salzburg
RB Leipzig 0 – 2 Lyon
Valencia 0 – 3 Ajax
Zenit St. Petersburg 3 – 1 Benfica