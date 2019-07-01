Here are seven educational apps for your kids

ADVERTISEMENT

The education industry has undergone huge changes recently. With the arrival of technology and applications, learning has become easier. These applications have now made learning much more interesting for students of all ages.

Educational applications now close the communication gap between not only parents and teachers, but also kids and teachers.

Childhood is an important stage for learning. And because children get smarter by the day, there is a need to introduce different and advanced learning means and methods.

Are you looking for the top educational applications for your kids? Here are seven outstanding applications that can engage your children’s brains and allow them to have fun while learning:

YouTube Kids: This is exclusively made for kids and it offers educational videos and entertainment content to inspire and enhance their young minds. It is one of the best learning applications for kids, as it offers them an easy way to watch their favorite shows.

Moreover, they can explore anything that captures their imagination. This application is available for free use, simple to handle, and offers kids-oriented and family-friendly videos.

Crossword Puzzles: This is a great tool for smart kids. This application guarantees a lot of fun. It supports many aspects of learning and helps children do well in school. Make your child ready for success by encouraging them to use this application.

Kids Alphabet: Learning the alphabets will be a snap with this educational app! Taking them through the pronunciation and spelling of the alphabet letters, Kids Alphabet features adorable graphics and fun accompanying sounds. Words are written in both print and cursive.

Preschool Basic: Strengthen those early reflex skills with the Preschool Basics flashcards. Your child can choose from five different flashcard decks, including alphabet letters, numbers, colours, shapes and words — all in one application.

Shuffle the cards for increased difficulty or sit back and listen as the voice explains and pronounces each object.

Kids’ Flashcards: Fruit & Vegi: Your child will get amused seeing and naming all of their favorite fruits and vegetables in this early learning application. They can view fruit and veggies pictures and learn how to pronounce and spell their names while following the audio and animation.

Learning the ABC: This kids’ application is a fun one for teaching children the basics of the alphabet. The application is suitable for Early Years Foundation and primary school up to the ages of five.

The application introduces five games that cover pronounced letters, reordering letters in the alphabet, capital letters, guess the picture and guess the word.

Friendly Math Monsters for Kindergarten: This application is entertaining, colourful, fun and mathematically accurate. Your child can learn the basics of mathematics with this monster-game based application.

The application covers sorting, counting, largest and smallest numbers, patterns, basic addition and subtraction, differences.

