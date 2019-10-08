‘Herdsmen killing in Akwa Ibom community is being addressed’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Akwa Ibom State government has said that the death of a farmer, Lukcy Udoakpan in Nkek village, Ukanafun Local Government Area at the hands of suspected herdsmen is being addressed.

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Udom Emmanuel on Security Matters, Capt. Iniobong Ekong (rtd) said yesterday in Uyo, that the issue is being handled in a way that would prevent reprisals.

Udoakpan was said to have been killed on his farm by suspected herdsmen when a disagreement ensued over his refusal to allow their cattle to graze.

Reacting to the killing, Ekong said the government has taken proactive measures to protect citizens, and intends to nip the problem in the bud by preventing a re-occurrence.

He noted that arrests have been made with regards to the incident.

“Within the context of proactive protection of its citizens, Akwa Ibom government is deeply in relationship with the Fulani/ herdsmen settlements resident within in the state.

“Government has also taken enough steps to protect influx that cannot be controlled. But you find out that in interpersonal issues you cannot rule out those issues like aggression. It is not entirely a people against a people. But again aggregates can form a mass, so we also must be very watchful.

“The issue in Ukanafun about three days ago is also another case of misunderstanding and you see it is something that we are always quick to generalize when it happens. But we have also isolated it and we are addressing it immediately to prevent reprisal from either of both sides.

“We are cautious to prevent a misinterpretation, and to ensure that we don’t allow a situation where it becomes a people against a people. It is an unfortunate thing; something that is regrettable, no loss of life can be explained in anyway or manner but sincerely it is not in anyway directed in the direction of herders/farmers clash, no.

“Issues may point in that direction but I think that it is more of interpersonal problem which is not necessary at this time than a commercial issue of farmers/herders. We are on it’’, he said.

