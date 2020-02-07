Herdsmen hail Gombe govt over free livestock vaccination

ADVERTISEMENT

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), an umbrella body of cattle herdsmen, has commended the Gombe State Government for the provision of free vaccination for cattle against contagious disease.

The Secretary of Gombe chapter of the association, Aminu Sulaiman Wuro-Bokki made the commendation in an interview with the North East Trust, following the flagging off of the free vaccination exercise for over one million cattle.

Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya had on Tuesday in Gona, Akko Local Government Area, launched a free vaccination exercise for cattle against Contagious Bovine Pleuro Pneumonia (CBPP) and Pesti des Petits Ruminant (PPP) for Sheep and Goats in the 11 LGAs of the state.

The MACBAN scribe said with the provision of the free vaccines, the herdsmen would now channel their money, that was hitherto being used to procure the vaccines to other viable ventures.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

According to him, this was the first time the state government has involved them in the entire procurement process of the vaccines and the subsequent exercise, which he said has encouraged the herders to bring their cattle for vaccination.

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

“This is really the first time that the state government contacted us before embarking on the vaccination exercise. As such, most of the herders have embraced the exercise which we believe will help to achieve the desired result and stop the diseases from spreading into the state,” he said.

The governor said, during flagging the exercise, that it was meant to assist the herders while boosting the livestock sub-sector to contribute to the economy of the state and the country.

He added that over 75 percent of the people in the state engaged in the agricultural sector, “hence it is important to support the sector to impact on the lives of the people”.

Yahaya said the vaccination was free for all herders across the state and warned veterinary officials against extorting the herdsmen during the exercise.

The Commissioner for Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, Alhaji Mohammed Magaji Gettado, said during the exercise over one million cattle would be vaccinated.

He added that the exercise was aimed at controlling Trans-boundary Animal Diseases (TADs) of livestock, saying they have been ravaged by diseases such as CBPP and PPR due to non-vaccination in the last four years.

According to him, despite the immense contribution of the livestock subsector to the socio-economic development of the state, mass vaccination of cattle against contagious diseases has not been done in the state since 2016.

Magaji Gettado appealed to Governor Yahaya to employ more veterinary doctors and superintendents to cater for the over 1.1 million cattle and other livestock in the state.

“The state has estimate of between 950,000 to 1.1 million livestock. However, we have only eight Veterinary Doctors and 24 Superintendents in the public service, which is grossly inadequate and cannot cater for the number of animals and other veterinary facilities across the state,” the commissioner said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App