Herdsman nabbed for allegedly hacking farmer to death in Ogun

The Police in Ogun state have arrested

a cattle rearer, Muhammad Garba, for allegedly hacking a 35-year-old farmer, Segun Akinlade to death at Imala, Abeokuta North Local Government area of the state.

The suspect, according to a statement by the Command’s Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi was arrested on Sunday, December 1.

According to Oyeyemi, a fight broke out between herdsmen and some farmers in Imala resulting in the death of the deceased.

Officers from the Imala Division of the State Command, led by the DPO, Mobolaji Jimoh, were drafted to the area to maintain peace.

“On getting to the scene, the corpse of the deceased was met on the ground while the suspect who also sustained machete cut injuries was identified and promptly arrested”, Oyeyemi said.

According to him, preliminary investigation by the Police revealed that “trouble started when the deceased got to his newly cleared farm land and met the suspect grazing his cattle there, in order to chase him away, he used catapult to frighten him but the catapult stone hit the herdsman on the forehead.”

“This infuriated the suspect who brought out cutlass to fight the deceased who was also with a cutlass.”

The two of them (the suspect and the deceased) used cutlass on each other resulting to the death of the deceased.”

Oyeyemi further stated that the corpse of deceased had been deposited in the mortuary for autopsy.

The Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.

