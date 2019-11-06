Herders shoot policeman, farmer in Jigawa State

ADVERTISEMENT

A mobile policeman and a farmer were allegedly shot by immigrant Fulani herders, using bow and arrow after setting a village ablaze in kirikasamma local government area of Jigawa State on Friday, Daily Trust gathered.

Tension had been brewing over the last one month in Kirikasamma and Guru LGAs, following the high presence of Fulani herders in the areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Detachment of conventional and mobile police had been stationed in the volatile LGAs for over one month with a view to maintaining law and order.

An eye witness told Daily Trust that the herders went gaga when the police stationed in the area attempted to chase them away after they were reported to have destroyed farmlands in the village, saying the herders, who were not pleased with the move to chase them away, ambushed the policeman and a farmer at around 8 pm.

The policeman was said to have been shot with arrow on his head, stomach and thigh.

The policeman was hospitalized in Nguru, neighbouring Yobe State, while the farmer was treated at home.

The eye witness added that after the herders were chased away by the police with the help of some farmers, they returned after about an hour, launched an attack on the farmers in Iyo village and set the village ablaze after looting all the valuables in the village.

When contacted, the police spokesperson, SP Abdul Jinjiri, confirmed the incident, saying the injured police man had since recovered and resumed duty, saying peace had since returned to the affected area.

“Our men have been stationed in Guru and kirikasamma LGA for the last one month. Our officer was shot with bow and arrow by the herders. He was injured on stomach, head and thigh but he has since recovered. Normalcy has since been restored in the area. “

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App