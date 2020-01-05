Herders/farmers misunderstanding sparked Kogi killings – Koton Karfe Chief

ADVERTISEMENT

Kogi State government has called on the Federal Government to activate emergency response to address the humanitarian crisis threw up by attack on Tawari by gunmen.

The appeal is coming as the Ohimege of Koton Karfe, Alhaji Abdulrazak Isa Koto said the attack was as a result of misunderstanding between herders and farmers and has no ethnic and religious undertone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Trust on Sunday recalls that attack on Tawari in the wee hours of Friday left about 23 people dead and score others wounded.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW NIGERIAN MEN CAN NOW OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE AND KICK START A WONDERFUL SEXUAL EXPERIENCE IN THE NEW YEAR

Addressing residents of Tawari, the Deputy Governor Chief Edward Onoja who represented Governor Yahaya Bello described the development as “demonic and unfortunate.”

Onoja said “We shall provide security to see how to ensure that this is controlled and that it does not happen again. We have seen and appreciated the extent of the damage. We have seen that the communities have been hit so badly.”

He acknowledged that the crisis has led to humanitarian crisis which required the federal government to come in through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), even as he disclosed that the state government has mandated its relevant agencies to provide immediate succour to displaced persons and survivors.

Administrator of Kogi Local Government Area, Barrister Muhammed Tanko Musa, commended the Kogi State for its timely intervention.

At the Ohimege’s palace, where the Deputy Governor and his entourage paid acondolence visit, the paramount ruler said the attack was purely farmers/herders misunderstanding devoid of ethnic, religious or sectional consideration.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App