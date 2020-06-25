Herder raped to death in Kwara

ADVERTISEMENT

Adogi rapist arrested

Another nabbed in Anambra

A 20-year-old boy, Nasiru Sarki, is currently in Mandala Correctional Service Centre, Ilorin, for allegedly raping a cattle rearer (name withheld) in Lade, Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State, to death.

It was gathered that a brother of the deceased, Ibrahim Mohammed, reported the matter to the police after the cattle she took out for grazing returned to the camp without her.

The search team raised by the community was said to have found the lifeless body of the deceased in the bush.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

The alleged rapist was arraigned at the Magistrate Court, Ilorin, for the offence of rape and culpable homicide contrary to section 283 and 221 of penal code law.

The state prosecutor, Ayeni Gbenga, informed the court that the defendant was arraigned with motion exparte, and urged it to administer the law in discharging its discretionary power over the matter.

The alleged rapist was apprehended through the handset he snatched from the deceased after allegedly raping her. He was reported to have confessed to committing the crime during police interrogation.

Magistrate Monisola Kamson, who had earlier declined taking the defendant’s plea for lack of jurisdiction adjourned the matter to 13th July, 2020.

In Nasarawa State, 27-year-old Ahmadu Yaro, who was alleged to have raped an infant aged 3-month in Adogi village of Lafia Local Government Area, has been arrested.

A representative of the Commandant of Nasarawa State Command, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), said, “We have tracked and arrested the alleged 27-year-old rapist, Ahmadu Yaro.

“He is presently in custody for allegedly raping a three-month-old baby in Adogi village of Lafia Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. “The suspect would be arraigned in court at the conclusion of the investigation.”

The suspect has confessed to the crime by accepting that he raped five other victims in the village before the latest 3-month-old casualty.

The NSCDC Commandant said that the suspect was arrested two years ago by the community for the same offence but was however left off the hook without the involvement of security agencies.

He said that nobody of sound mind will commit such a crime, as the suspect is believed to be a one-man gang claiming mental instability.

In yet another rape case, the Anambra State Police Command has arrested a 22-year-old for defiling a 10-year-old girl.

The suspect, one Ikechukwu Okoli, a native of Ndilionwu village in Orumba North Local Government Area, resident at Uzoegwu Street Nkpor in Idemili North Local Government Area of the State, was arrested on police tip off.

Confirming the arrest in a statement, the command spokesman, SP Haruna Mohammed, said, “On the 22/6/2020 at about 3:pm, following a tip-off, Police operatives attached to Isiuwulu Division arrested one Ikechukwu Okoli, aged 22-years, a native of Ndilionwu village in Orumba North LGA, but reside at Uzoegwu Street Nkpor in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State.”

According to Mohammed, the suspect had, on the same date, allegedly defiled a ten-year-old girl in his room.

“Scene was visited by police detectives and the victim taken to the hospital for medical examination where laceration of her hymen was confirmed,” he further said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP John B. Abang, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal investigation Department, Awka, for discreet investigation after which the suspect would be charged to court for prosecution.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App