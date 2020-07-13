Herbs made me sodomise boy – Suspect

ADVERTISEMENT

Yusuf Bello, 25, who has been arrested for allegedly sodomising an 11-year-old boy in Lafia, Nasarawa State, has blamed his action on herbal mixture he ingested.

While being paraded by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nasarawa State Command, he said, “Some few days after the Sallah celebration, I had a running stomach and approached a herbalist who sold herbal medicine to me for N150.

“He told me that the medicine had no side effects, but some hours after I took it, I had an erection and couldn’t control it.

“I went to the toilet where I saw a boy who I called and I had anal sex with him.”

Parading the suspect along with 16 other suspected criminals, the state NSCDC commandant, Dr Muhammad Mahmoud Fari, said the suspect was arrested immediately after committing the act.

He said others arrested were two suspected rapists, who allegedly defiled six and 7-years-old girls respectively, as well as a man who impregnated a 13-year-old girl.

According to the commandant, others arrested were seven thieves, two vandals of railway materials, and two cyber-crime suspects who allegedly defrauded people of their money through the Automated Teller Machine (ATM).

He said all the suspects would soon be charged to court.

