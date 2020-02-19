Herbalist, 5 others arrested over robbery in Ogun

ADVERTISEMENT

Police in Ogun State yesterday arrested an herbalist, Sukanmi Ogundimu and five others for alleged involvement in armed robbery in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Others are Tosin Adebanjo, Toheeb Ogundare, Ahmed Oloyede, Emmanuel Ogunshina (aka Emma SARS) and Adebisi Remilekun.

The suspects were reportedly arrested in connection with a robbery incident at No. 1 Akorede estate at Olomoore behind Crescent University, Abeokuta.

It was also gathered that the suspects, armed with cutlass, invaded the house in the midnight and inflicted degree of injuries on one Alfa Rifhat Ashraf.

They equally dispossessed the victim and his wife of five handsets, one laptop, cash sum of N60,000 and other valuables.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

A statement issued on Tuesday by the Command Spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi said following a report received on the incident, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Lafenwa Division, CSP Muraina Ayilara led a team of operatives who launched a manhunt on the suspects.

Oyeyemi said the team’s intelligence and technical investigation led to the arrest of one member of the gang.

“The arrested gang member led the operatives to the house of an herbalist at Olomoore area of Abeokuta which serves as hideout to the gang.

“On getting there, the place was cordoned off but surprisingly the hoodlums attacked the police with cutlass consequent upon which one of them was shot, and five others arrested, along with the herbalist,” the statement said.

Oyeyemi added that the gang leader known as “AK” escaped and a manhunt has been launched to effect his arrest.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App