Hemp dealer jailed 15 months

A Federal High Court in Osogbo has sentenced a 25-year-old drug dealer, Peter Bamikunle to 15 months imprison for dealing in 7.5kg of Indian hemp.

Justice Ayo Emmanuel said he convicted and sentenced Bamikunle based on the evidence placed before the court.

“It is a known fact that the issue of drug trafficking in the Nigerian society has increased despite measures put in place to check it.

“However, to further serve as a strong warning to others intending to go into the crime, Bamikunle is sentenced to 15 months in prison.

“All the exhibits found in possession of the convict are forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“The cannabis substance is to be destroyed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA),” the judge ruled.

Earlier, counsel to the NDLEA, Mr Raphael Himinkaiye, had told the court that the convict committed the crime on October 14, 2015, at Ijio area of Oyo State when he was apprehended with a sack containing 7.5 kg of the illicit substance.

He said the offence contravened Section 11 (C ) of the NDLEA Act Cap N30 of the Laws of the Federation 2004.

