Help us end child labour, Obaseki tells parents, religious groups

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has urged parents, caregivers, religious groups and other stakeholders to assist the government in ending child labour in the state. Obaseki made the call yesterday in Benin during the World Day Against Child Labour, saying this could be achieved by ensuring that children of school age are in school and not used as cheap labour.

According to him, parents and guardians who violate the Child Rights Law will be prosecuted.

