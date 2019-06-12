  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Help us end child labour, Obaseki tells parents, religious groups
ADVERTISEMENT

Help us end child labour, Obaseki tells parents, religious groups

By Usman Bello, Benin Published Date
Edo Governor Godwin Obaseki

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has urged parents, caregivers, religious groups and other stakeholders to assist the government in ending child labour in the state. Obaseki made the call yesterday in Benin during the World Day Against Child Labour, saying this could be achieved by ensuring that children of school age are in school and not used as cheap labour.

According to him, parents and guardians who violate the Child Rights Law will be prosecuted.

ADVERTISEMENT

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.