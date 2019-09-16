Help defend the poor, priest urges Catholic lawyers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lafia Diocesan Chaplain of the Catholic Lawyers Association of Nigeria (CLAN), Rev. Fr. Paul Eze, has urged the association members to dedicate part of their time to offering legal services to the poor.

The priest, who is also a lawyer, made the call during the inauguration of the Karu Deanery chapter of the association at Holy Emmanuel Parish, New Karu, near Abuja.

Fr. Eze said it was expedient for Catholic lawyers to defend the poor against “wicked people in high places.” He called on the congregation to always approach the association’s members any time they had legal problems or were seeking legal advice.

He added that CLAN would soon embark on prison visitation to try and secure the release of some prisoners.

The Karu Deanery Coordinator of CLAN, Barr. Tony Onum, said the association would offer pro bono legal services to members of the Catholic Church whenever the need arose.

He also said contrary to the public perception that lawyers were liars and so were sinners, they were just like every other Christian seeking the grace and mercy of God.

Onum, therefore, urged the congregation to trust the Catholic lawyers and bring their problems to them.

