  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Heavy trucks destroying Niger roads – NASS members
ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy trucks destroying Niger roads – NASS members

By Hamisu Kabir Matazu & Balarabe Alkassim Published Date

Members of the National Assembly from Niger State yesterday called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on roads in the state.

At a press conference in Abuja, they said roads in the state were in a deplorable condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi said the roads in Niger state were collapsing owing to the movement of heavy trucks conveying goods to and from the north and southern parts of the country.

He said roads in the state were not receiving the needed attention as they deteriorated under the weight of heavy duty vehicles.

He pleaded that a special fund be allocated for rehabilitation of Niger State roads.

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.