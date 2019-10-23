Heavy trucks destroying Niger roads – NASS members

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the National Assembly from Niger State yesterday called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on roads in the state.

At a press conference in Abuja, they said roads in the state were in a deplorable condition.

Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi said the roads in Niger state were collapsing owing to the movement of heavy trucks conveying goods to and from the north and southern parts of the country.

He said roads in the state were not receiving the needed attention as they deteriorated under the weight of heavy duty vehicles.

He pleaded that a special fund be allocated for rehabilitation of Niger State roads.

