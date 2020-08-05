Heavy security in Kano over planned #RevolutionNow protest

ADVERTISEMENT

There has been heavy security deployment in some strategic parts of Kano metropolis over a planned #RevolutionNow protest in the state capital.

Armed police operatives and personnel of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have been stationed at Gadar Lado and Dangi Roundabout along Zaria road as well as other parts of the state capital as early as 6:30am.

A tweet by Omoyele Sowore, leader of the protesting group, on Tuesday, listed Gadar Lado, Zaria Road as the convergence point for the Kano version of the protest.

The spokesman, Kano Command of NSCDC, ASC Ibrahim Idris Abdullahi confirmed that it was a joint operation born out of security intelligence about a planned protest by some groups.

As of the time of filing this report, however, there was no sign of any protest in the state capital as residents go about their normal businesses but with concerns about the heavy deployment of security operatives.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App