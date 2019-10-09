Heavy rains stop Lagos Open matches

ADVERTISEMENT

The incessant rainfall at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club on Tuesday forced the organizers to cancel all the main draw matches for the Lagos Open tournament which served off on Monday.

Iain Smith, the ITF Supervisor in charge of the competition, noted that the rainfall caused the change of plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

As at the time of compiling this report, Nigeria’s Sylvester Emmanuel was almost done with his second qualifying match against Emmanuel Jebutu. He was leading 6-3, 1-0.

Other Nigerian player not guaranteed a place in the second round include Matthew Abamu, Mohammed Mohammed, Christian Paul and Emmanuel Ochei, all of whom were yet to complete their matches.

In the Women’s Singles main draw for today Oiza Yakubu will take on Riya Bhatia from India, Barakat Oyinlomo Quadre will face Patience Onebamhoin while Aanu Aiyegbusi will take on Blessing Samuel among others.

Yakubu, who has a very big task ahead of her, has promised to “play my game and see where it leads me” as she dares the Indian ranked 499 in the world.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App