PDP reacts to hostilities in APC, Presidency
  3. Heavy rain washes away community’s wooden bridge in Jos
Heavy rain washes away community’s wooden bridge in Jos

By Lami Sadiq, Jos Published Date
A cyclist wade through a stream at Gurdi village in Abaji Area Council on Saturday
FILE PHOTO: A cyclist wade through a stream at Gurdi village in Abaji Area Council on Saturday

Heavy rain fall on Thursday afternoon washed away a popular wooden bridge around Albakans community in Tudun Wada area of Jos north; forcing residents, especially school children to walk almost two kilometres to find alternative access to the main road.

The bridge, which was popularly referred to as gadan katako (wooden bridge) was constructed by the community over three decades ago and until its collapse on Thursday, had provided access to over two thousand residents to the main road on daily basis, said Losam Bulus, a residents of the community.

Bulus, who lives in Sabon Gari area of Tudun Wada, told our correspondent that people from Sabon Gari, Mado tourists and Katon-gyese usually access the main road through the bridge but said they now use Sabon Gari junction or Mado road, a much longer route.

He urged the state government to step in and ameliorate the suffering of the people by constructing a more modern bridge for the community.

