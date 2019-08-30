Heavy floods cause misery, deaths

ADVERTISEMENT

Floods have become persistent as heavy rains continue to fall across the country, causing deaths, misery and homelessness

ADVERTISEMENT

Thhe Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) recently issued a warning to Nigerians on increased flooding. The Director-General of the agency, Clement Nze, said at a press briefing in Abuja that state governments did not heed its warnings on floods, and urged them to pull down structures on flood plains.

Before the warning, four students of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi had died on campus when a pedestrian bridge collapsed as a result of flooding, prompting a directive for students to leave the campus for a period.

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed had during a sympathy visit to victims of another flood disaster in Zaki LGA of the state on Thursday, called on the federal government to execute the Kafin Zaki Dam project. The governor lamented that heavy floods had caused environmental and ecological damage as well as material losses in the affected communities. He appealed to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to intervene towards finding a lasting solution to the challenge. According to the governor, the situation was compounded by non-evacuation of drainages and culverts.

The governor also visited flood affected areas in Darazo, Misau, Shira, Zaki, Jama’are and Ningi local government areas.

Many rendered homeless in Ekiti

In Ekiti, a Tuesday night rain destroyed property worth millions of naira and rendered many homeless. This made the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Funminiyi Afuye, to visit some of the affected areas such as Oshunwemida Estate, Col. Kolawola Adu Area, Anoye, Ajolagun and Magna, where he described the incessant flooding as unfortunate, and called for government’s intervention to avert further occurrence.

He warned against dumping of refuse in drainages and erection of structures on waterways and charged people of the community to report anyone flouting the directive to relevant government agencies for necessary action.

13 die, 29 houses destroyed in Adamawa

Also within the week, 13 people died in flood incidents in Adamawa State after heavy downpour, according to authorities.

The Executive Secretary, Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency, Sulaiman Muhammad, said in addition, property worth millions of naira perished, leaving hundreds of residents without shelter.

In the first week of August, seven persons including infants died in Yola after their communities were submerged in floods. The floods affected Jambutu, Jimeta Bye-pass and Sabon Pegi in Yola North LGA as well as Yolde Pate and Damare in Yola South.

The ADSEMA head, Sulaiman, told journalists that government had sent relief materials to the victims. He said the Deputy Governor, Chief Crowther Seth, visited the areas to commiserate with them on behalf of the state government. The agency according to him was sensitising residents to abstain from erecting buildings along waterways and drainage systems. NEMA said seven people died and 29 houses were destroyed.

Areas affected include Runde-Baru, Wuro-Jabbe, Damilu, Yolde-Pate, Bachure, Kofare and Jambutu among others, all in Yola South and Yola North local government areas.

NEMA’s head of operations in Adamawa and Taraba states, Abani Garki, said poor town planning and negligence were responsible for frequent flooding, and urged the people to avoid building in flood-prone areas.

Kabiru Bello, a resident of Wuro Jabbe in Yola South LGA, expressed grief over the loss of his two children to the flood, his neighbour also lost two.

Floods wash away graves in cemetery

Another resident, Ali Musa, said his furniture and other property were carried away by water after his house was completely submerged. He urged the government to construct more drainage in the area.

“Our local cemetery was over flooded and damaged to the extent that graves were exposed and most of us had to evacuate our families,” another resident, Jauro Sales, narrated his experience.

“The agency had camped over 219 people mostly women and children displaced by flood from Modire and Yolde -Pate suburbs in Yola South Local Government Area”, Sulaiman said.

2.3m affected, .7m displaced in 12 states-Red Cross

The Nigeria Red Cross Society (NRCS) unveiled its 2019 flood response plans just as it closed the 2018 flood operations launched in July 2018 through June 2019 in 22 most affected states.

Mr. Abubakar Kende, the Secretary General of the organisation, announced this at a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday, saying heavy rains recorded across the country within the period caused severe flooding in 129 local government areas of 12 states.

According to him, the floods affected over 2,321,592 people, leaving an estimated 722,741 people internally displaced and 351,236 people who needed immediate humanitarian assistance.

He said about 25 states were affected by floods as at second week of August, damaging lives, property, critical infrastructure and livelihoods.

Deaths, scores homeless in FCT

Since the rains started properly in June, some residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been living in fear, while some have already lost loved ones to flood. More than two people died, about 10 houses were destroyed, hundreds were displaced, and over 30,000 are at the risk of having their homes washed away, according officials.

Heavy downpours are sometimes trailed by deaths and losses even within the city centre, satellite towns, and especially in rural areas of the territory, some not officially reported. Roads in the urban areas are usually flooded due to poor drainage and lack of maintenance.

A recent flood in Galadimawa and Lokogoma districts claimed the lives of a teenage house assistant, Tuesday Bala and the Director of Finance, FCT High Court, Mr. Tony Okecheme. Many houses were submerged while property worth billions of naira was lost between June and July in the districts.

Floods cause heavy traffic gridlock

The situation has subjected motorists to untold hardships as they spend hours in traffic gridlocks because the rains have washed away several portions of the road.

Many dangerous pot holes have emerged on several roads across the territory, causing severe danger to lives and property. The more the rains come, the deeper the pot holes. Kugbo road (just after the Abacha Barracks Bridge) along the Asokoro-Mararaba-Keffi road is a very good example of where pot holes have damaged many vehicles and caused risk to lives, especially at nights.

Solomon Abu, a resident of Karu, said he ran into one of the pot holes on Monday night after closing from work around 9pm. It damaged his front tyre and rim.

“When I stopped to change the tyre, I discovered that the rim was bent, I saw about seven other vehicles parked by the road, all with the same problem. While trying to change my tyre, a trailer ran into one of the pot holes and the driver almost lost control, it would have been a different story if he didn’t regain control”, he said.

Habiba Aliyu said she spent more about two hours on the Lokongoma road on Tuesday.

“I left my house around Lokogoma District at about 8am and I got to the office in Garki Area 11 by 10. I went through Gaduwa, it was blocked. I turned to drive through Galadimawa, the traffic gridlock was terrible. I turned and passed through Gudu, it was also terrible before I had to go through Damagaza to link Apo Resettlement,” she said.

Mr. Thank God Makeri also said it usually took him 20 minutes to get to Kabusa from Gudu, but now it takes more than two hours after trying more than three routes to his destination, due to bad roads caused by flood.

“The rains have washed sand from the road. The road now has holes and has become slippery. The bridge is also cut off,” he said.

Some house owners have become tenants while scores of others squat with friends or relatives because they were displaced by flood, which they said increases by the day.

Demolition of houses a handy solution

The government in addressing this challenge has demolished houses on waterways in Lokogoma and several houses were marked awaiting demolition within and outside the district.

With the recent forecast and warning by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), the FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has also issued early warnings to some communities in the territory advising residents to leave for higher grounds.

The chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council, Abdullahi Adamu, had at a flood sensitisation programme, said more than six communities in the council are prone to flood, and called for concerted efforts to avoid loss of lives and property.

This has put some residents on their toes as some property owners in Lokogoma appealed to the government to salvage the situation with the provision needed amenities. Some of the residents and property owners recently visited Senator Philip Aduda, the senator representing the FCT, saying the flood was caused by the dearth of infrastructure and neglect by several administrations in the territory. The leader of the delegation, Air Commodore Henry Ifezue (Rtd) said 30, 000 houses were at the risk of being washed away but that demolition of houses was not the best solution to the perennial floods.

He said if a central sewage system, good water channel, and roads were provided flooding would be reduced to the barest minimum.

The chairman of the EFAB Lokogoma Landlords’ Forum, Alhaji Shetimma Gana Mohammed, said demolition of houses contravenes an earlier agreement with the FCT Administration. He said the government had promised to verify building approvals to ascertain if the off-takers or developers contravened building regulations.

Two Niger LGs submerged, kids die

In Niger State, last week, parts of two metropolitan local government areas that make up the state capital, Chanchaga and Bosso, were submerged following hours of torrential rainfall.

Although officials claimed no life was lost, residents said they buried three kids who lost their lives in the incident which experts say was unusual as the state capital is not prone to flood.

Official statistics show that eight lives were lost in flood related accidents since the beginning of the season with the NiMet warning the state and others to brace up for more disaster as the intensity increases.

The Director General of the State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Inga, told our correspondent that the two local government areas experienced immense floods but added that agency officials had been put on alert across the 13 councils designated by emergency experts as ‘red zones’.

“We have deployed men and materials across the red zone, while intensifying advocacy on the need for communities downstream of dams and rivers to move upland,” he said.

According to him, destructive rainstorms and the consequent floods have had adverse effect, especially in communities where major rivers and their tributaries exist across the state.

The state is traversed by eight major rivers including Rivers Niger, Kaduna, Gbako, Eko, Gurara, Ebba, Egga, Mariga, and their tributaries. Niger has three major dams-Shiroro, Kainji and Jebba, with the construction of the fourth already under way in Zungeru. All these factors have made it prone to flood disasters.

He added that private developers are also worsening the already complex situation by building on flood plains and blocking access ways thereby triggering flooding in areas that are not ordinarily prone to disaster. He said the recent flood in Bosso and Chanchaga was as a result of such blockages and other human activities.

Last year, over 10,000 people were displaced by flood across 22 of the 25 local government areas of the state, with officials putting the number of deaths at 55.

In June, stakeholders in disaster management in Niger and Kwara states met in Minna on how to tackle the menace of flooding in the two states as the rains intensify.

6 die in Jigawa, over 2,000 farms washed

Flooding after heavy rains recently led to the death of six people including a pregnant woman in three local government areas worst hit by the disaster. Over 2,000 farms were washed away as a result of heavy rains and overflow of the River Hadejia within the past four weeks, while over 1,000 people were displaced across Guri, Kirikasamma, Karin Hausa, Birnin Kudu and Dutse LGAs.

Five of the six deaths were in Kuradige and Madachi villages of Kirikasamma LGA, while one occurred in Auno village of Kafin Hausa LGA.

The deceased lost their lives after their mud houses were overrun by floods and collapsed on them in the night while asleep. A 35-year-old pregnant woman, Halima Mallam Manu and her children, Aisha and Dauda, died after their mud house collapsed at about midnight in Kuradige village. In Madachi village, a couple, Musa Wakili, 45 and Hauwa Musa, 35, died after their house also collapsed on them while asleep.

A relation, who gave his name as Mallam Muhammadu Madachi, said the house collapsed at night during heavy flooding following a heavy rain. The story is not different in Auno village, where Fatsuma Musa, aged 20, lost her life after the house also collapsed in heavy flood.

Farms submerged, farmers confused

When Daily Trust visited Marma, Tasheguwa, Likori, Madachi, Jiyan and Kuradige villages in Kirikasamma LGA, several farms were submerged and farmers were helplessly looking on with no idea on what to do next.

Mallam Muhammadu Na’Ibi said two of his maize farms were destroyed by the flood, adding that most farms around the waterways were all destroyed and most of the farmers would not have any harvest this year.

When this reporter visited Kawo, Yakwan Gabas and Waza in Birnin Kudu LGA, the story was similar.

The District Head of Waza, Mohammed Sani Yusuf, told Daily Trust that about 40 people had lost their farms to the flood, while many more were affected. A victim, Yakubu Usman, said the flood took over his house late at night. He said he was alerted by his cows when he noticed unusual sounds and uneasiness from the direction of the cattle. There is yet no official figure on the exact number of farmlands destroyed as both the Jigawa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and the chairman of the state chapter of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Mainguwa Jaga, said they were still compiling their data and as soon as it was ready they would make it public.

Floods loom in Enugu

In Enugu State, there has not been any known major flood since this rainy season, but places like Amankwo community in Udi LGA and Uzo-Uwani in Enugu North Senatorial District are said to be prone to floods, although not in devastating proportion. Also, Amaeke Ngwo where the Nigeria Breweries Plc has a factory also in Udi LGa is reported to be affected by flooding due to the rough terrain.

“The Amankwo Udi area for the past seven, eight years or thereabout, has experienced flooding problems, although not in a very high magnitude,” said an official of the National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA), in the Enugu zonal office.

What would have been a real disaster in Uzo-Uwani was quickly responded to by the state government who sent a team of engineers to look into the matter. The flooding incident occurred when there was a sudden overflow of the Adada River in Uzo-Uwani on Wednesday causing the destruction of the road and the bridge linking Igbo-Etiti and Uzo-Uwani council areas.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi dispatched a team of engineers from the state’s Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to assess the damage and report back for necessary action.

Apprehension in Rivers over predictions

Following the recent prediction by the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency which put Rivers State as one of those prone to flooding, residents of communities such as Mbiama, Omoku, Ndoni, Egi, Umeda, Ewude, Egbema, Abua, Odua , Joikrama, Egbeda all in Ahoada east, Ahoada west and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Areas and some parts of Port Harcourt and Obio Akpor Local Government Areas are now apprehensive over the likely impact of the prediction.

Already the impact is beginning to be felt in Port Harcourt, Obio Akpor, Oyigbo, Eleme, Ahoada and Abua /Odua.

Some streets in Port Harcourt such as Ikwerre road, Forces Avenue, Rumukalagbo , Rumuodomaya, Eneka, Choba , Mgboba/NTA road, Rumulumeni and some parts of east west road were submerged recently by flood.

Many residents were displaced while property worth millions of naira was destroyed.

At Oyigbo, some residents had to move out of their homes as a result of flood that displaced them as well as the destruction of their properties.

Residents woke up to a rampaging flood that rendered them homeless and destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App