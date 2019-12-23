Health workers protest over four months unpaid salary in Ondo

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 200 health workers, including doctors, pharmacists and nurses have staged a protest, marching through the city of Akure, Ondo state capital over unpaid salary arrears.

The workers, mostly from the University of Medical Science Teaching Hospital, Akure, said the state government was owing them two to four months salary arrears.

The health workers, who converged at the state specialist hospital, Akure, matched to the popular NEPA junction and to the governor’s office.

The doctors, who told Daily Trust that they will adopt the sit-down-look attitude from today (Monday), were met at the governor’s office by Secretary to the state government, Hon Ifedayo Abegunde and the state commissioner for health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro.

Speaking on behalf of the doctors, Dr Olagbe Taiwo appealed to the governor to consider their plight and pay the salary arrears.

Responding, both the SSG and the commissioner appealed to them to return to work, promising that they will deliver their message to Governor Akeredolu.

