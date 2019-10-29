Health workers protest, lock chairman out of office in Nasarawa

ADVERTISEMENT

Health workers in Doma local government area of Nasarawa State, Tuesday, shut down all health facilities and locked the chairman of the local government out of office.

This is coming barely ten days after workers of the council protested and locked the council chairman, over non-payment of September salary.

The angry health workers were also protesting the non-payment of their September salary.

They also prevented other workers from gaining entrance into their offices.

It was gathered that all workers in other departments of the council received their September salary with only health workers left out.

A cross section of the protesters, who spoke with our correspondent, expressed their frustrations, saying nobody explained to them what was happening.

Chairman of the council, Rabo Sani, who confirmed the development, said: “We sat severally with the leaders of health workers union to explain to them the situation, we are soliciting for N28 million naira loan from a bank to augment what was left to pay the protesting workers their salary.”

