Health workers at FCT isolation centres seek allowances, life insurance

ADVERTISEMENT

This is no right time for agitation — FG

Health workers attending to coronavirus patients at the isolation centres at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada and the National Hospital, Abuja, are seeking allowances.

The workers, comprising doctors, nurses, laboratory scientists and cleaners, are also lamenting that they are not covered by life insurance.

Many of them, who spoke to our reporters, alleged that they were yet to receive allowances for managing COVID-19 patients.

One of them said: “We keep hearing of huge sums allocated for COVID-19 or received from partners or the private sector, but none of us has received a dime till date.”

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Another one said the passion to see the patients recover was the only thing keeping the 13 frontline workers at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital isolation centre going.

He alleged that there had been no form of motivation so far from the government.

A health expert, who craved anonymity, said those attending to COVID-19 patients ought to have life insurance and incentives as obtainable in other countries.

Contacted, Director of Hospital Services, Federal Ministry of Health, Adebimpe Adebiyi, neither answered phone calls nor replied messages sent to her for a reaction.

But the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, when asked about allowances for those attending to COVID-19 patients, said health workers should not be making agitations during an emergency time.

He said no staff member of public hospitals in the FCT was being owed salaries.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App