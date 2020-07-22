He was a patriot, int’l media figure – IPI

ADVERTISEMENT

The International Press Institute expressed shock and profound sadness over the death of Funtua who was also its patron.

The condolence message was jointly signed by Kabiru Yusuf, Chairman, IPI Nigeria; Wada Maida, member, IPI Executive Board and Raheem Adedoyin, Secretary, IPI Nigeria. The statement said Funtua’s colossal influence and contributions to national development transversed the fields of public service, business, politics and the media. “A man of immense international stature, Mallam Isma’ila was a life patron of IPI- the global network of editors, senior journalists and media executives- with a lifetime devotion to a free press. Severally, he led Nigerian delegation to IPI events outside Nigeria. He was an elected member of the IPI Executive Board and a major financier and sponsor of the Vienna- based global body.

“Mallam Isma’ila will be most remembered as the arrowhead of Nigeria’s successful hosting of the historic 2018 IPI World Congress & General Assembly in Abuja. IPI mourns the departure of this patriot and international media figure. We commiserate with his family, the government and people of Nigeria and the media community. We beseech the Almighty Allah to grant Mallam Isma’ila Isa, Aljanah Firdaus.”

