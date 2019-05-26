He should have a team of economic advisers – Prof. Muttaka

ADVERTISEMENT

Professor Muhammed Usman Muttaka is of the Department of Economics, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria. In this interview, he urged President Buhari to decisively deal with corruption allegations on key members of his administration and concentrate more on creating jobs through agriculture and industrialisation for Nigeria’s economy to prosper.

How would you describe the anti-corruption crusade of President Buhari?

There is no economy in the world that has been isolated of corruption. The target usually is to reduce it to the barest minimum so that economic activities would prosper.

My problem here is that an administration that came with anti-corruption agenda is also surrounded by officials accused of corruption. Therefore, it is difficult to measure the progress made. However, they have tried in putting a stop to some corrupt practices.

In a nutshell, the regime has started the fight but has not reached the level we want them to be.

Has the effort of the Buhari administration in fighting corruption made any impact on the economy?

Yes, they have been showing us the recoveries in money and property. They also secured some convictions. What they are not showing us is how those recovered money and assets are used to better the economy.

With those recovered money and assets, we are supposed to see improvement in health services, education and other social services. Yes, we are seeing improvement in infrastructure, but what the economy needs now is development of human capital. There is no evidence to show where they invested the money recovered. This is to say that the recoveries and convictions on corruption have not really impacted the economy.

Also, they ought to have targeted the revitalisation of our industries. It would provide jobs, reinvigorate the economy and even provide income to the government. Therefore, targeting infrastructure shouldn’t be the only priority.

As Buhari begins his second term, what’s your advice for him?

The relationship between the arms of government should be improved. This would help in strengthening the institutions. For example, if a judge is found wanting, the relevant institution must be allowed to deal with the issue. Similarly, the Legislature should be up and doing in passing laws that would assist the growth of the economy.

There is no way economy would prosper without the right policies. If the people that would make and implement the policies are only after their selfish interests, we would continue to have problems.

Buhari once described subsidy on petroleum resources as fraud, but it emerged that his administration is still paying subsidy, though under a different name; how would you react to that?

In economics, subsidy is not a bad thing. There is what we call production subsidy, where you give subsidy to producers. A classical case happened recently in the United States, where they gave about $16million subsidy to farmers.

However, the petroleum subsidy in Nigeria is disheartening because it is a way of perpetrating corruption. Nobody can tell you how much we pay for the subsidy. When you go to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), they would tell you that they are not paying subsidy but deficit in their production cost.

We are into this problem because of the price modulation system we use in determining the price of petroleum products. This is against the recommended model of Production Cost Pricing by the OPEC, which has been tested and found to be effective.

We are into this crisis because Nigeria cannot refine petroleum resources for its consumption, which is unfortunate. Nigerian crude has about 15 products in it; we ought to have looked at all the products to determine the production cost and fix the price of petrol. This is not happening because we are not refining.

Is this why some people are advocating full deregulation, where private individuals would be allowed to import and sell based on market forces?

Those private interests are the ones that brought us to this level. We had a situation where somebody would not even import but claim to have imported. There is no country in the world that allows private sector to run everything.

Doing the foregoing is even alien to our constitution. Objective II of the 1999 constitution says the commanding aspect of the economy should be controlled by the government. Look at what happened to the electricity sector. Have we benefitted anything by handing over to the private sector?

In Nigeria, most of the private businesses are rent-seekers. They rely on the government. In Nigeria, the private sector doesn’t flourish more than the public sector.

If you are asked to set an economic agenda for Buhari’s second term, what would it be?

Those who are managing the economy in the last four years are just doing trial and error. They are not professionals. Economy is cyclical; therefore, the main duty of an economist is to regulate the ups and downs of the economy. But what we are seeing is that the managers focus more on indices as a end, not a means to an end. Indices are meant to guide in formulation of policies.

They should bring in professionals to direct the policy makers. If you are not running the economy well you would have so many negative trends cropping up, such as inflation, unemployment, insecurity, etc.

The economy should be rejuvenated with production by reviving the industries. Before the collapse of industries in Kaduna, for example, when you went to Kaduna South, you could see the number of people working there. Thousands of job opportunities were created by these industries.

I was surprised to see the president reappointing the CBN governor after he told the world that the man was part of the cartel that looted Nigeria. I think the president reappointed him because he is not an economist.

The president should, therefore, have his team of economists that would be advising him directly, aside the heads of the various financial institutions. It is not good for us that all our economic policies have been hijacked by the Breton Wood institutions.

Again, the president has to get a professional as minister of finance since he has made the mistake of reappointing the CBN governor. It should be somebody who knows economics very well. When all these are done, in addition to investment in human capital, strengthening of corruption fight and curbing insecurity, I think we may see progress in the economy.

