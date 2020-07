ADVERTISEMENT

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, condoled with President Buhari over the death of his long time friend, Mallam Isma’ila Isah Funtu’a.

Gbajabiamila, in a condolence message by his spokesman, Lanre Lasisi, said Funtua, a lifetime patron of NPAN and the International Press Institute, lived a life full of service to humanity.

