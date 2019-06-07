Hazard signs 5-year deal with Real Madrid

ADVERTISEMENT

Real Madrid have finally confirmed the signing of Eden Hazard from Chelsea on a five-year contract.

The 28-year-old will be officially unveiled as a Real player on Thursday after striking a deal that could reportedly rise to a club-record transfer of £130m once all bonus payments come into play.

Sky Sports News reports that Hazard had one year remaining on his Chelsea contract but said it was his wish to leave Stamford Bridge after scoring twice in the Europa League final win over Arsenal.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: “Although it is with sadness we say goodbye to Eden and we made it absolutely clear to him the club wished him to stay, we respect the decision he has made to take on a new challenge in a different country and follow his childhood dream of playing for Real Madrid.

“The memories he leaves us with will not fade. He provided all who watched Chelsea play with great entertainment and many match-winning contributions, and for that we thank Eden enormously.

“He has been a model professional throughout his time at the club, a wonderful individual to have around and a joy to work with.

“We look forward to welcoming him back to Stamford Bridge in the future.”

A £32m signing from Lille in 2012, Hazard made 352 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 110 goals. He won two Premier League titles, two Europa Leagues, the FA Cup and League Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Hazard becomes Madrid’s second major signing after Frankfurt’s Luka Jovic, in a summer of rebuilding in Zinedine Zidane’s second stint as manager at the Bernabeu.

