Have your say:

Yes, it’s that time when you take over the column with your comments and observations. Thanks for your responses and please keep them coming.

Re: Their sacrificial lamb

I agree with your views totally on the topic ‘Their Sacrificial Lamb’. Most parents regard America as a heaven of sorts, not knowing that you have to pay through your teeth for everything in these western countries. Life is difficult even if you have an education, but most parents due to their mentality think money comes easy when you live abroad. And to me, it’s the who should be checked first to determine the state of their mental health.

Aisha Nana, 08035144948

The story of the impending marriage of an American woman and a Nigerian youth, as featured in your column was interesting. I’m particularly concerned with the reaction of the father, which is a typical Hausa Fulani attitude to their children. The speed with which this father was willing to shed off his responsibility for the baby husband is not different from the way underaged children are given away to be taken to far places in the name of learning the Quran. Just another way of running away from responsibilities. Allah Ya kyauta. By the way, I’m also Hausa Fulani.

Dr Muhammad Yahuza, 08033111000

I have searched wide to see if you ever wrote an article to condemn Nigerian men who marry girls that are more than half their age-Alas! I found none. Your article in daily trust of today was totally baseless and unfounded. Suleiman is an adult and has made his decision. We should respect that decision as long as that decision does not go against the tenets of Islam- Janine is pleased with Suleiman’s character just as Nana Khadija was pleased with the Prophet’s (SAW) character. It is totally wrong to attempt to stigmatize Suleiman and Janine’s relationship. May God forgive you!

Franca, 09055692152

May Almighty Allah bless you, Aisha, for your observations on the “latest child bride” Suleiman. It’s really sad that we are so obsessed with material things that even his parents have thrown caution to the wind, because of some perceived pecuniary gains. Allah Ya cece mu.

Umar from Bauchi.

07033202865

I read your column which talked about the two Instagram lovers. And that was what we were discussing with my neighbour. I said how can Suleiman’s father give his son’s hand in marriage to this woman (Janine) who grew up with different ideology, culture, traditions and beliefs. This is not the right decision to make just at all. I have fears for his actions and his son’s religious future.

Abba, 07064797985

I think this is another form of modern slavery. What you said is right. But if she is going to take care of him 100%, which is what is going to happen then he is in trouble. I don’t even believe this woman.

Abdulmalik Jega, 08069684651

Hajia Aisha, you’ve said it all, what I’m seeing in this lustful relationship is Inferiority and poverty-ridden complex. It’s a chase for survival, first scenario. Believe me, this union will not last, because it’s one-sided.

Jubril from Gwarinpa

08115433112

Truly I am doubting the morality of this family. Otherwise, the first thing they should do is to give this woman the following conditions. First that she should become a Muslim and must be ready to live with him here. If she agrees, then we can accept it after all this kind of relationship is not new. Take the case of the French President, and I also heard that the singer Madonna is planning to marry a 26-year-old while she is 59 or 60.

Sanusi Tanko, 08065993009

Re: Another side to inclusion

Salaam alaikum, I saw your column on the controversial issue of LGBT. It was a very good write-up and a timely reminder about the nuances of international diplomacy and the intricacies of global human rights discourse. Let me commend you for your courage and sincerity in posting such an article.

Best regards.

Ambassador Usman Sarki

My sister, we’ve missed your cutting edge Islamic column for some time! I thought that the new columnists have replaced you but they are not worth your wonderful ideas. I am glad you are back. I read all your previous articles. We appreciate your struggle against the forces of Jahilliya in the garb of civilization and human rights.

Thanks and may Almighty Allah add it to your scale of good deeds.

08028349412

Re: Now that Aisha is Chioma

May be the bad guys want to settle scores with Kanawa. Remember Ese Oruru? But Aisha is far prettier! Jokes apart, the problem is us, who ‘born plenty pikin troway.’ By any standards, this incident is too horrible to even mull over! Oh God! Imagine IF those kids were never found!

By the way, I have few words to waste on the Southern print media: they can’t write as Daily Trust columnists do. Trust me because I know ALL of them and their pen!

Nasiru Mustapha, 08066771572

