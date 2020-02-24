Hausa community in Ogun alleges marginalisation

ADVERTISEMENT

Hausa Community in Ogun state on Monday alleged marginalisation in business transactions across markets in the state.

The community said it is worrisome, as its members contribute 30 to 35 percent to the state’s economy.

Addressing newsmen at his palace in Sabo, Abeokuta, the Sarkin Hausawa of Egbaland, Alhaji Ibrahim Hassan said members of the Hausa community have been totally excluded from participating in buying, selling and even showcasing their products in markets across the state.

Hassan equally decried the recent attack on his people at Olomore market in Abeokuta where operatives of Special Anti-Robbery Squad shot two traders.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The Hausa leader appealed to the state government to involve his people in tax collection and create enabling environment for the Hausa traders to transact their lawful businesses without hindrance.

He called on security agencies to create enabling environment for the Hausa/Fulani descendants to carry out their lawful businesses without hindrances.

Hassan said: “Our people are creating enabling environment for other tribes to participate in buying and selling of Agricultural products brought from the Northern parts without any bias. In view if this positive development, I have the pleasure to say we are contributing up to 30 to 35 percent of Ogun state economy.

“Our people, which constitute the most productive resource any forward looking state could have, are more often than not marginalized or relegated to the background. If not totally excluded from participation in buying and selling or even showcasing their products in most markets, yet our people have important roles to play in economic development of the state.

“In line with the whole explanation, may I call the attention of the Commissioner of Police and other Head of security architectures in the state to the unprofessional conducts of some of their officers who easily fire shots for any slight provocation.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App