A coalition of civil society group against human rights violation led by a constitutional lawyer, Dr Kayode Ajulo, has said the Hate Speech and Social Media bills currently before the National Assembly are moves by the ruling class to muffle opposition.

Addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja, Dr. Ajulo however said the disingenuous argument of Hate Speech and Social Media bills advocates was that such laws should be put in place in the national interest.

