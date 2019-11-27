Hate speech, social media bills move to stiffle opposition – Dr. Kayode

ADVERTISEMENT

A coalition of civil society groups against human rights violations led by a Constitutional Lawyer, Dr Kayode Ajulo has said the Hate Speech and Social Media Bills currently before the National Assembly were moves by the ruling class to muffle opposition.

Addressing a press conference Wednesday in Abuja, Dr. Ajulo however said the disingenuous argument of Pro-Hate Speech and Social Media Bills advocates is that such laws should be put in place in the national interest.

Dr Ajulo urged Nigerians to rise against any move aimed at stifling democratic norms in the country regardless of those behind such actions and demanded the release of a Journalist and Human rights activist, Comrade Ibrahim Danmalik who was arrested in Zamfara state for alleged hate speech against the state government.

“Well, one would have thought that the Hate Speech and Social Media Bills and laws of such nature are weapons in the hands of the ruling APC, but the instant case has proven otherwise as it is clear that politicians and political lackeys are hell bent on using the instrumentality of the law to muffle opposition at all cost and by all means.

“It is our belief that in a civilized and democratic society, aggrieved citizens have the right of speaking freely against or convening peaceful assemblies, meetings and rallies against unpopular government measures and policies.

“In a democratic society, criticism of government no matter how scathing can never amount to hate speech, democracy is better built when dissidents are able to air their opinions without fear of harassment, intimidation or arrest,” he said.

