Harry, Meghan celebrate national Heritage Day in South Africa

ADVERTISEMENT

Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will spend the day in windy Cape Town on Tuesday visiting children’s outreach projects and historical sites on the second day of their 10-day visit to southern Africa.

Their first stop on South Africa’s Heritage Day will be Monwabisi Beach near the impoverished and violence-ridden township of Khayelitsha, where children are being taught to surf as a form of therapy.

ADVERTISEMENT

They will then visit The Lunchbox Fund, one of the beneficiaries of donations made to mark the birth of their son, 4-month-old Archie, who is yet to be spotted around town with his parents.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

In the afternoon, the royal couple will visit the Bo-Kaap, a South African heritage protection site, at the foot of Signal Hill near Table Mountain, which has been the home to generations of so-called Cape Malay people – originally slaves brought to the country from Malaysia and Indonesia.

Heritage Day is a public holiday held on Sept. 24 every year and aims to celebrate and foster a better understanding of the myriad cultures that make up South African society.

After three days together in Cape Town, Meghan will stay in South Africa and Harry will travel to Botswana, Angola and Malawi, where he plans to plant trees in a natural reserve, witness an anti-poaching exercise and visit HIV/AIDS projects, including projects visited by his late mother, Princess Diana.

Harry will reunite with Meghan in South Africa on Oct. 1, one day before they wrap up their trip in Johannesburg. (dpa/NAN)

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App