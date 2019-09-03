Hard fighting D’Tigers lose second match to Argentina

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s D’Tigers lost 81-94 to Argentina on Monday in their second Group B game at the ongoing FIBA Men’s Basketball World Cup in China.

The defeat was Nigeria’s second consecutive loss at the tournament, having lost the opening game 77-82 to Russia on Saturday.

The Alex Nwora young side played 17-28, 26-15, 18-29, 20-22 against the 5th best team in the world, only managing to win only the second quarter.

D’Tigers put up a good fight with Josh Okogie emerging as the top performer for the team with 18 points, 5 assists and 2 rebounds but it was not enough to overpower the Argentines.

Jordan Nwora who is the coach’s son scored 12 points, 2 assists and caught 3 rebounds during the 20.51minutes he spent on the court just as Al-Farouk Aminu put in a good shift defensively for the team with 8 rebounds and 3 points

Speaking during the post-match press conference, Head Coach, Alex Nwora said he was proud of the team.

He also acknowledged that D’Tigers lost to a better side despite battling hard to grind out a win.

Nwora said that it was not the result the boys wanted but that in basketball, losing and winning were all part of the game.

“I am proud of them. We battled for our lives, we battled back for a better deficit unfortunately, and we fell short in some areas.”

Nigeria will face South Korea on Wednesday in their third group stage match at the competition which holds from Aug. 31 to Sept. 15 in China.

