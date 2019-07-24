HAPPENING: Senate begins screening of ministerial nominee

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate has commenced the screening of ministerial nominees with a nominee from Abia State, Uchechukwu Ogah.

Ogah was ushered into the chamber at 11:20am.

First to ask questions was Sen Adamu Aliero (APC,Kebbi).

He asked the nominee to speak on how the country’s economy could be diversified.

Senator Aliero also ask the nominee to speak on unemployment.

Details soon.

