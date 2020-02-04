HAPPENING NOW: Top labour leaders meet to discuss national issues in Abuja

  1. Home
By Umar Shehu Usman Published Date
NLC leaders at the NAC meeting with the NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba (middle) in Abuja on Tuesday.
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is currently holding a meeting with its National Administrative Council to address some pressing national issues.

The agenda of the meeting include security, safety of pension fund, casualisation of labour, and the national minimum wage.

The meeting, being chaired by the NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, is holding at the Labour House in Abuja.

 

Details later…

