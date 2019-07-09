HAPPENING NOW: Shiites protest at National Assembly gate

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, also called Shiites, are currently staging a massive protest at the gate of the National Assembly.

The protesters, numbering up to 1000, were heard shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ as the police shot warning bullets into the air.

ADVERTISEMENT

They are also damaging vehicles going into the premises of the complex.

Details later.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App