HAPPENING NOW: Shiites protest at National Assembly gate
HAPPENING NOW: Shiites protest at National Assembly gate

Published Date
Shiites protest at National Assembly

Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, also called Shiites, are currently staging a massive protest at the gate of the National Assembly.

The protesters, numbering up to 1000, were heard shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ as the police shot warning bullets into the air.

They are also damaging vehicles going into the premises of the complex.

Details later.

