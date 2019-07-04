HAPPENING NOW: Raging pipeline fire at Ijegun in Lagos

A pipeline explosion occurred at Ijegun, in the Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State in the early hours of Thursday, with two unidentified bodies, as well as many vehicles and shops burnt in a raging fire.

Read detail here

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY. CLICK HERE TO KNOW MORE

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin