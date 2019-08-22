Happening now: Osinbajo, Govs in NEC meeting

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting which started at 11:02am is being attended by governors including the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Ekiti Governor, Kayode Fayemi.

Other governors in attendance are, Aminu Bello Masari (Katsina), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (Kano), Aminu Waziri Tambuwal (Sokoto), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Mohammed Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa, among others.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and other top government officials are also in attendance

