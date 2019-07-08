Happening Now: Emergency workers employed by Ambode protest sack

ADVERTISEMENT

The 33 ad-hoc workers of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) who were relieved of their services by the new management of the agency are currently protesting to the Government House at Alausa.

The emergency responders whose appointments were terminated penultimate Tuesday, were employed during the last administration of Akinwunmi Ambode on an ad-hoc basis to boost the Response Unit.

But the new Director General of LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyitolu who was appointed by the new Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu allegedly removed their names from the roaster on assumption of office.

The workers are angry that all efforts to meet with the new DG to present their case were futile.

“After undergoing rigorous training and putting our best in the service of the agency providing emergency and rescue services across the state, we were just dismissed like that”, one of the affected staff said.

To express their grievances, the sacked workers staged a peaceful protest this morning to the Government House.

They marched from Motorway down to Alausa Government House bearing placards with different inscriptions.

Some of the inscriptions include: “We made Lagos Proud, they repaid us with sack”; “Not all superheroes wear capes, Governor Sanwo-Olu, Rt. Hon. Obasa, give us back our jobs”; “Ad-hoc Staff for Two years now sacked without notice”; among others.

They asked the governor and the Speaker of the House of Assembly to come to their aids to restore their jobs.

