EFCC stormed Ogboko arrested Rochas Okorocha, his wife Nkechi Okorocha, Gerald Okorocha and Okey Okorocha. The commission also sealed his Eastern Palm University Ogboko.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin