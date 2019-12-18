HAPPENING NOW: Buhari presides over marathon FEC meeting

ADVERTISEMENT

A marathon Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari is still holding at State House, Abuja.

The FEC meeting, which has been holding in the last six hours, will be the last in 2019.

A one-hour break was observed before the discussion continues at 4:30pm.

Present at the meeting are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, and the ministers who are members of FEC.

Before the start of the meeting at 11am, President Buhari swore in the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries.

Details later.

