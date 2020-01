ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, and his team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The agenda of the meeting was not known.

However, President Buhari had, in his New Year message to Nigerians, expressed his determination to help strengthen the electoral process both in Nigeria and across the region, where several ECOWAS members go to the polls this year.

Details later.

