  3. Happening Now: Buhari meets ASUU over IPPIS
By Muideen Olaniyi Published Date
The President of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi
President Muhammadu Buhari is holding a meeting with the leadership of Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU).

The meeting is expected to focus on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

ASUU has kicked against its inclusion on IPPIS which is a directive from President Buhari.

While some universities have complied with the directive, some have not done so because of the position taken by ASUU.

The president has directed that all ministries, departments,  agencies of government, including staff of the Police, the Armed Forces and educational institutions must be included in the IPPIS.

