‘Hanan, other Buhari’s children have right to use Presidential jet’

The Presidency has said the wife and children of President Muhammadu Buhari have the right to use the Presidential jet when they need to.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said on Saturday while reacting to criticisms from some Nigerians over the decision of the President to allow his daughter, Hanan, to use the Presidential jet to attend a private function in Bauchi.

The President’s spokesman said Hanan received approval from her father who in turn informed the National Security Adviser.

“It’s true that a member of the First Family was flown to Bauchi yesterday on a mission duly authorised. It wasn’t an impromptu or improper trip because it followed normal procedure. The Presidency informed the National Security Adviser of the mission who in turn informed the Commander of the Presidential Air Fleet.

“The normal practice in existence for a long time is that the Presidential Air fleet is available to the President and the first family and four others. These four are the Vice President, the Senate President, the Speaker and any other person(s) authorised by the President,” he was quoted as saying in a text message to PUNCH.

Daily Trust has contacted Mr. Shehu for comments.

However, we are yet to get a reply after he asked for a message to be sent to his recognised phone number.

Hanan, according to reports, was conveyed by the Presidential jet to attend the Durbar in Bauchi on Thursday.

The President’s daughter, who recently graduated with a first-class in Photography from Ravensbourne University, London, was said to have been invited by the Emir of Bauchi, Rilwanu Adamu, as a special guest of honour.

