Hamilton ‘unbeatable’ in Canada – Rosberg

Lewis Hamilton will surely win Sunday’s Canadian GP according to his former teammate Nico Rosberg.

Valtteri Bottas, for instance, is in top form as Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate this year, while Ferrari was fastest of all in Friday practice.

Hamilton, meanwhile, had a rare crash.

But even Charles Leclerc, who was Friday’s fastest, does not expect to stay at the top.

“We know that Mercedes has something more,” said the Ferrari driver.

Rosberg told Bild newspaper: “Lewis is unbeatable in Montreal. Monaco was actually his Achilles heel, but he even won that.”

The German thinks only Bottas can think about beating Hamilton at the moment.

