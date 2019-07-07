Halogen unveils new identity, offers digital security solutions

ADVERTISEMENT

Twenty-seven years after establishment, Halogen Security Company Limited has unveiled a new identity, ‘Halogen Group’ alongside the emergence of six operating companies, created to offer core expertise in distinct areas of security risk solutions.

The six new companies launched by the Group are: Avert Halogen, a digitally connected remote surveillance and monitoring solutions company; Avant Halogen, an identity management, risk consulting and resourcing focused company; PS Halogen, manned guarding and event management; Armour X Halogen, a virtual and cyber security company; Armada Halogen, secured mobility company and lastly Academy Halogen, which is the Halogen School of Security Management & Technology institution.

The new Halogen Group designed to provide integrated, end to end security solutions to enterprise clients and individual consumers alike was established to comprehensively address emerging complexities of security risks resulting from the dominance of technology and digital connectivity in today’s lifestyles and businesses.

According to the Company’s Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Wale Olaoye, who spoke at the unveiling ceremony in Lagos, the nature of security risks had fundamentally changed due to a new openness of society linked to the evolution of digital technologies.

He further explained that in today’s world, the borders between physical and virtual spaces and the distinctions between tangible and non tangible assets had disappeared; thereby exposing everyone and compounding security risks and anxieties.

The new Halogen Group, according to him, is therefore seeking to help ensure safety in an open and continuously volatile world, as well as help people combat increasing levels of anxiety.

“When individuals and businesses feel safe and anxieties related to security are eliminated or reduced, every human being feels empowered to pursue the achievement of their personal goals and life purpose,” he said.

He stated that Halogen now has a state-of-the-art facility where talents are developed in the critical cross skills to help them adapt to dealing with the challenges of the times.

He also disclosed that the company had entered into a partnership with Obafemi Awolowo Univeristy (OAU), Ile Ife, to create a Centre of Excellence for integrated safety risk practice.

The founder of Halogen Group and Chairman, TROYKA Group, Mr. Biodun Shobanjo described the role of the company as complementing the effort of government and security agencies.

