Halima Abubakar ‘stole’ my baby’s photo, US mom cries out

Nigerian Actress, Halima Abubakar, in an Instagram post announced her baby’s delivery .

She posted an image with an infant hand holding an adult’s thumb with the caption “A gift from God And I will cherish you for life :weary::heart::heart::heart:Biggest miracle :heart:A Boy:pray::skin-tone-2: 3/4/20.”

In a twist of events, the actress is now being called out for using a photo of another baby to pose as hers on Instagram.

The call is by a mother in the United States identified as Ariel who is claiming that Halima stole the photo from her page.

Ariel called out Halima in a post on her Instagram handle with the caption “I guess we are now famous in another country. I will not edit, delete, or censor my page because of the simple mindedness of others.”

We still have PTSD from Oge Okoye stealing photo of another person’s dog, and Halima Abubakar is being dragged on IG right now for stealing a baby’s photo. These actresses will embarrass you😩 pic.twitter.com/mcyegAGBH5 — Cross˚ (@Elcrucifixio) April 9, 2020

Ariel posted her baby’s photo March 13, while Halima’s post came later in April.

She further shared screenshots of conversations between herself asking Halima to take down the photo of her baby from her Instagram page.

Ariel explained she loves her posts on her kids and is proud of who they are, adding that having her baby is a private moment she decided to share.

Fortunately, Halima admitted and explained that she only posted the photo to announce her child’s birth.

She promised deleting the photo while congratulating Ariel on the birth of her child.

Our reporter noticed that the photo has been taken down from her Instagram page.

Halima had earlier on Thursday posted a photo of a baby explaining that the reason she hadn’t posted the picture of her child was because he was born premature and was in the Intensive Care Unit.

The Nollywood goddess in an emotional post on November 2019 had announced her pregnancy and shared a glowing photo of her pregnant self on Instagram.

